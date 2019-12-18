Jaguars waive Marcus Gilchrist, promote Doug Middleton

Getty Images

The Jaguars waived veteran safety Marcus Gilchrist on Wednesday, the team announced. They promoted safety Doug Middleton from the practice squad to take his roster spot.

Gilchrist played the past three games after signing Nov. 26, seeing action on 53 defensive snaps and 19 on special teams.

Middleton spent the past three weeks on the Jaguars’ practice squad. He spent the 2019 preseason with the Jets and parts of 2019 on the Dolphins’ active roster and practice squad.

Middleton has appeared in 12 career games, including seven in 2018 with the Jets where he made 22 tackles and three passes defensed. He has 28 career tackles and four career passes defensed.

The Jaguars also announced they signed linebacker Joe Dineen, defensive end Dewayne Hendrix and running back Jeremy McNichols to the practice squad.