Jamie Collins added to Patriots injury report

Wednesday’s Patriots injury report looks a lot like the one the team handed in on Tuesday, but there is one new name on the list.

Linebacker Jamie Collins was added to the report as a limited participant. A shoulder injury was given as the reason why Collins wasn’t able to fully participate on Wednesday.

Four other players remained limited, including wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder). Cornerback Jason McCourty (groin), linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (knee) and defensive lineman Danny Shelton (shoulder) rounded out the group.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones was out of practice for the second straight day, so it seems his groin injury could keep him from facing the Bills on Saturday.