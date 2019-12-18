Jarvis Landry denies telling Cardinals “come get me”

Getty Images

Odell Beckham wasn’t the only Browns wide receiver to spend part of Wednesday discussing reports that he’s been trying to work his way out of Cleveland come the offseason.

Beckham said he plans to be with the Browns and wide receiver Jarvis Landry rejected a report from Michael Silver of NFL Media that he told Cardinals players “come get me” during last Sunday’s loss.

“I would never look to another team during a game, especially that we’re losing, and say ‘come get me‘ [to a team] with a worse record than we have,” Landry said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. “Michael, whoever the source was — It’s all about clicks now and I get it. At the end of the day, don’t try to slander my name. If you didn’t hear me say it directly, you shouldn’t be able to report about it.”

The Landry-Beckham pairing didn’t take off exactly as hoped this season. Based on what both players said on Wednesday, they expect a chance to put something better together in their second year together.