Kenneth Dixon signs with Jets

Getty Images

The Jets signed running back Kenneth Dixon on Wednesday night, the team announced.

Backup Bilal Powell was limited in Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury.

Dixon, who worked out for the Jets in November, has not played this season. The Ravens cut him Sept. 6.

Current Jets player personnel director Chad Alexander was in Baltimore when Dixon was drafted in the fourth round in 2016.

Dixon played 18 games with the Ravens, carrying the ball 148 times for 715 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown.