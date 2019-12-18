Lamar Jackson: Bandwagon filling up, but we always knew what we had

Getty Images

The Ravens could have the top seed in the AFC playoffs locked up by the time Week 16 comes to an end, which wasn’t the most popular preseason prediction for how the conference would shape up.

It’s been a popular prediction for several weeks, however, and expectations for postseason success are also on the rise in Baltimore. Quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s MVP supporters have been growing at a similar rate, which led to a question for Jackson about how he’s handling all of it.

Jackson said that he’s trying not to pay too much attention to any of those developments and part of the reason for that is that the Ravens always believed in themselves.

“I try to block out all the noise, whether it’s positive or negative,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I don’t try to get caught up into it, just I like I did at the beginning of the season. People hopping on my bandwagon now, but we all knew what we had with ourselves in the building.”

That belief extends to thoughts about how he’d categorize the season if the team falls short of a Super Bowl title. Jackson said he’s “not even going to put that in my head,” which seems wise given how much time there will be to reflect on what he’s done whenever the Ravens are done playing.