Lamar Jackson exits injury report

Before we last saw Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson play, he was questionable to play with a quad injury. With the No. 1 seed on the line on Sunday when the Ravens play at Cleveland, Jackson did not appear anywhere on Baltimore’s injury report.

It means that, six days after the Ravens beat the Jets, 42-21, Jackson is good to go for the Week 16 game against the Browns, one of only two teams to beat the Ravens in 2019.

Jackson, who by all appearances has clinched the league MVP award regardless (or irregardless) of what happens over the next two weekend, on multiple occasions against the Jets wisely ran out of bounds on multiple occasions, avoiding contact and, in turn, limiting the chances of suffering an injury.

Limited in practice on Wednesday for the Ravens were two players in the concussion protocol: linebacker Chris Board and tackle Ronnie Stanley. Four Ravens received rest days on Wednesday: running back Mark Ingram, cornerback Jimmy Smith, safety Earl Thomas (not injury related), and guard Marshal Yanda.