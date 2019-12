Getty Images

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named AFC offensive player of the week.

That makes five times this season he’s won the weekly honors, as he steamrolls toward what appears to be an MVP coronation.

The five awards tie him with Tom Brady (2007) and Cam Newton (2015) for the most in a season, and both ended up winning MVP those years.

Jackson threw for five touchdowns, and ran eight times for 86 yards in last week’s win over the Jets.