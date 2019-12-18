Leonard Fournette gets $99,000 fine rescinded for sitting on bench

Getty Images

Leonard Fournette confirmed to Mark Long of the Associated Press that he won his grievance against the Jaguars, getting a $99,000 fine rescinded.

Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin fined the running back for sitting on the bench while inactive in Week 17 of last season.

The NFLPA won a grievance against the Jaguars after the team violated terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Rams linebacker Dante Fowler, formerly of the Jaguars, confirmed via his Twitter account Monday that he was fined 25 times by the Jaguars for a total of $700,000 for rehabbing away from the team facility. The funds were recouped in the NFLPA’s grievance against the team.

The union noted that more than a quarter of the grievances filed by players over the past two years were filed against the Jaguars.