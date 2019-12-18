Lions say there haven’t been “serious discussions” about selling team

Getty Images

The Lions announced on Tuesday that head coach Matt Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn will return for the 2020 season, so the team won’t be in the market for a new hire at either position.

They also won’t be on the market themselves. At a meeting with reporters on Tuesday, owner Martha Ford, vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp and team president Rod Wood were asked about a report floating around that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was interested in buying the team.

Wood did not address the specific question of whether Bezos has made overtures to buy the team, but said they had received overtures that have not gone anywhere.

“We’ve been approached about interest in buying the team, but there’s been no serious discussions and the Ford family plans to own the team,” Wood said, via the Detroit Free Press.

Wood added that a succession plan is in place for the team to remain in the family if the 94-year-old Ford should pass away. He did not detail that plan, although Ford Hamp has taken on a more active role in the organization of late.