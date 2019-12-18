Lions send open letter to fans, striving for “consistently winning team”

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 18, 2019, 10:26 AM EST
The Lions didn’t fire anyone yesterday.

But they took yet another step this morning to guarantee the seats were sufficiently hot on coach Matt Patricia, General Manager Bob Quinn, and practically everyone else in the building.

In an open letter to the fanbase posted on the team’s official website — signed by owner Martha Firestone Ford, presumptive heir Sheila Ford Hamp, and team president Rod Wood — the Lions said all the requisite things about being disappointed in a 3-10-1 season and the way they want to build the team. They also mentioned that they weren’t raising ticket prices for 2020, which is nice of them.

“We also believe that the most successful teams in our league have a long-term plan, stability in leadership and exhibit patience to follow their plan,” they wrote. “To that end, we are committed to year three of Coach Patricia’s plan. To be clear, our expectation is for the Lions to be a playoff contender in 2020.

“To our dedicated fans: You deserve a winning team that you are excited to cheer for and proud to represent. Our entire organization is working to make the Lions a consistently winning team.”

In 90 years of doing business, the Lions are 562-668-33 (.445 winning percentage).

The Lions were a consistently winning team for a bit, going 36-28 over the four years from 2014-2017, with a couple of playoff appearances.

Then they fired Jim Caldwell after back-to-back 9-7 records, so they could hire Patricia, who is now 9-20-1.

For some reason never made clear by the way they’ve done business for decades, they think 9-7 isn’t quite good enough. And just as clearly, they’ve set the expectations for Patricia sufficiently high that it will be hard for him to reach them, and now everybody knows it.

14 responses to “Lions send open letter to fans, striving for “consistently winning team”

  3. yooperman says:
    December 18, 2019 at 10:32 am

    Their best shot for making the playoffs next year would be to switch divisions to the NFC East.

    —————————–

    Pathetic trolling attempt. NFC East is in a down year. Also the only division with four Super Bowl winners.

  8. I’m curious to see what my Bears will be sending out? Sorry that Mack is overrated and we gave up the farm for him. We will continue to suck with our horrible QB and horrible head coach, all led by a horrible GM.

  9. They couldn’t even send a personalized letter out to each season ticket holder?

    It’s on the website?😌

    Money is tight, times are hard, here’s your friggin’ we suck but are trying Holiday message.🎄🎁🎅

  10. Dear Fans of the Detroit Lions Football Club, The Ownership has decided to sell the team to you, the Detroit and surrounding Public. We will notify you about obtaining purchasing stock, in the coming months ahead.

    Thank You, The Ford Family Trust

  11. purplepridepolysemy says:
    December 18, 2019 at 10:36 am
    Martha Firestone Ford. She probably has never worked a day in her life but will tell everyone she understands the working class people. Good Luck Lions fans.

    *********************************************
    This is true. However, the Ford family (Ford Motor and Lions) do a ton of charity work in Metro Detroit so I can’t say she is a horrible person (like Dan Snyder). For her late husband, as well as herself, it’s not for the lack of wanting to win. They do. It’s the understanding of getting the right people in there to do it.

  12. More lip service. The same garbage they ( The Ford’s ) have been regurgitating for 60 years. Keep up the shaming, Lions fans. They wouldn’t have posted that stupid letter unless they’ve heard us.

  13. The letter is embarrassing. They should offer a discount on ticket prices next year as they have been stealing for the last 30 games. A refund would be better, but not workable. Patricia’s record is 9-20-1 and he replaced a winning coach who went 18-14. How can any fan get excited for the 2020 season? Who has faith in Patricia or Quinn? The only guarantee is
    another losing season in the Lion Den.

  14. One playoff win since 1957 should be enough to convince you that the Lions will always be the Lions.

