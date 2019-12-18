Lions sign Jamie Meder

Getty Images

The Lions put defensive lineman Mike Daniels on injured reserve earlier this week and they signed a free agent to replace him on the roster Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle Jamie Meder to the 53-man roster.

Meder last played in a regular season game while he was with the Browns during the 2017 season. He failed to make the team in 2018 and spent the 2019 offseason and summer with the Seahawks before again getting cut before the regular season started.

Meder had 95 tackles and two sacks in four seasons with the Browns. He started 15 games during the 2016 season, but was otherwise a backup during his time in Cleveland.