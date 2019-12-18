Odell Beckham: Time to put it to bed, I’m going to be here

Getty Images

Odell Beckham addressed his future with the Browns again on Wednesday and the wide receiver was less vague about what will come in 2020 than he was the last time he discussed the topic.

Beckham said that “no one knows what the future holds” and a report that he told players from teams to come get him after the season surfaced a short time later. Beckham didn’t respond to that report at that time, but his message on Wednesday was that he’s all in on Cleveland.

Beckham said he had not paid attention to the speculation, but acknowledged that some teammates might have been put off by it and said that helped him realize it was time to address the issue.

“It’s just done. It’s time to put it to bed. I’m going to be here. There’s nothing more to talk about,” Beckham said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Beckham went on to add that he “didn’t buy a house here to sell it,” which is phrasing that some may find similar to something Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman once said. Gettleman said in the offseason that the Giants didn’t sign Beckham to a long-term contract in order to trade him, which was proven incorrect when Gettleman traded Beckham to Cleveland.

The coming months will let us know if his take was more accurate than the one Gettleman shared before changing courses.