Patrick Peterson wins NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Patrick Peterson started the year with a suspension, but he’s ending it with a bang.

The Cardinals cornerback was named NFC defensive player of the week, for the work he did last week against the Browns.

Peterson had an interception, broke up three passes, and had seven tackles in the win over the Browns.

Peterson missed the first six games of the year for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances, and was previously unhappy about being in Arizona. But after Sunday’s game, he vowed to return, which will be a relief for a team rebuilding in so many other areas.