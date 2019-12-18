Saints sign D.J. Swearinger

Getty Images

The Saints have added their second defensive back of the week.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins was the first to arrive in New Orleans when the Saints claimed him off of waivers on Monday. Jenkins was joined on the roster by safety D.J. Swearinger on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, the Saints have signed Swearinger and waived safety T.J. Green. Green was promoted to the active roster ahead of Monday’s win over the Colts.

Swearinger opened the season with the Cardinals, but got released despite starting and playing every snap in the first four games of the year. He signed with the Raiders in November and got cut last week.

He made 48 tackles in eight overall appearances with the two teams.