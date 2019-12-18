Sean McDermott won’t comment on pregame incident with Patriots staffers

Getty Images

Before the last game against New England, Bills coach Sean McDermott got into it with two Patriots staffers, including coaching assistant Brian Belichick. It happened at the end of pregame warmups.

Thad Brown of WROC-TV tweeted video of McDermott yelling at the two men to get off the field.

McDermott would not talk about the incident Wednesday.

“No, it’s not — I’m not going to comment on that,” McDermott said during a conference call with Patriots reporters. “That was last game. I don’t think it‘s worth getting into.”

The Patriots won the Week Four game 16-10.