Stephen Jones: “Good chance” replay review of pass interference will go away

Posted by Mike Florio on December 18, 2019, 12:26 PM EST
Saints coach Sean Payton, a member of the Competition Committee, recently suggested changes to the process which imply that the process has a chance of surviving beyond 2019. Cowboys COO Stephen Jones, also a member of the Competition Committee, recently suggested that the process won’t survive beyond 2019.

“I hope they take the [replay] challenge away from the judgment calls, the offensive and defensive pass interference,” Jones told Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I’m going to be a big fan of hoping that goes away. There’s a good chance it will be.”

Jones said that he was the last member of the eight-person Competition Committee to sign off on the use of replay review for pass interference calls and non-calls on a one-year experimental basis, calling it a “scratch-the-itch” move after the non-call of defensive pass interference in the NFC Championship game.

“I think people have been bit both ways,” Jones said. “I think half the coaches want to move on from it and half the coaches want more of it. We’ll see what happens, but I don’t think that’s good for our game.”

Jones generally wants fewer penalties and challenges, and he believes that bad calls are simply part of the game.

“We played in New England up there and we had phantom tripping calls,” Jones told Engel. “I promise you, all 32 teams go through something where they thought they got the wrong end of the deal. I heard where [Patriots coach Bill] Belichick was upset about his game the other day [against the Chiefs] they lost in terms of calls. You’re going to have some go for you, and some against you.”

That’s a healthy attitude; an acceptance that, sometimes, sh-t does indeed happen. And while that may be good enough for the 32 teams who win some and lose some when it comes to bad calls, bad calls have become bigger than the teams who become bitten by them.

The growth of legalized gambling has made it more important for the integrity of the outcomes of games to not be undermined by bad calls. More and more Americans will be wagering hard-earned money on final scores that easily can be affected by incompetent officiating. And the more this happens, the more that Congress will become inclined to exercise oversight of pro sports.

The Securities and Exchange Commission regulates all things relevant to the fluctuation of stock prices, ensuring integrity in the inherent gamble that comes from buying and selling shares. At some point, the federal government could be inclined to create an agency aimed at ensuring that sports leagues are compelled to take all reasonable and necessary steps to ensure that officiating errors won’t impact whether a bet wins or loses.

That’s why Jones and every other team and league executive needs to have a much different attitude regarding bad calls than “sh-t happens.” If they don’t, it definitely will.

16 responses to “Stephen Jones: “Good chance” replay review of pass interference will go away

  1. When will you understand that the game of football owes nothing to the gambling institution? Why do you keep advocating on their behalf?

  2. For as much money the NFL makes they could easily add an additional official to each team of officials. Even better, make the officials full time employees of the league. Plenty of time then to train them to get it right.

  4. In theory it should work well. But of course under Goodell’s NFL, no one knows what a catch, holding, or pass interference qualifies as. It’s black and white to the public, not so to the goons doing video review. Hearing Pereira or Steratore come on broadcast to explain these reviews every time makes me chuckle.

  5. 100% agree with Jones. It’s slowing down the game and it’s not making PI any more clear. People just need to accept that officiating mistakes are, and always have been, part of the game. The NFL would be wise to start holding their officials to higher standards on the field, and use replay for what it’s intended for, not judgement calls.

    N.O. fans don’t want to hear it, but one play never determines the outcome of a game. The Saints had opportunities all game long to score more points and Brees threw a pick in OT. There is also no guarantee that the play in question would’ve resulted in a TD. It probably would have, but the guy still had to catch the ball and score. We’ve seen easy drops like that time and time again so who knows what would’ve happened. The rule change was an over-reaction and it needs to be scrapped.

  6. Blaming pass interference replay for the resulting problems this season is like a guy using the wrong end of a toothbrush and yelling “this thing is broken!”

    Hold the system to a higher standard. Stop faulting the tools.

  7. Human error happens, but they’ve got the technology to correct bad calls — they should use it. Don’t punish the teams for bad officiating by letting clearly bad calls stand when they can be corrected. Still limit coaches to two challenges (three when the first two are successful), but allow any play to be challenged, including penalties.

    But more importantly, review what really should be called a penalty and work to get consistency across the board for those calls. Figure out how to make subject calls as objective as possible, as there’s way too much variation from crew to crew. Improving the officiating would make everything better.

  10. “When will you understand that the game of football owes nothing to the gambling institution?”
    _______

    Actually, the NFL owes a portion of its popularity to gambling. Going back to and beyond the times of Pete Axthelm on Prime Time and Jimmy The Greek on the CBS pregame, gambling has increased the NFL audience.

  12. Really surprised that a big market team wants to just let mistakes happen. They know who the mistakes will benefit when it really counts. At least the no call hurt the Rams as much as the Saints, gave them hubris, a game they weren’t ready for and had no earned, made them overpay their mediocre qb and forced them to overpay for ramsey to try to meet high expectations. Now they are crumbling and soon they will be the mexico city rams.

  13. “More and more Americans will be wagering hard-earned money on final scores that easily can be affected by incompetent officiating. ”

    Disagree. I think the people who will gamble already are doing so, and there will not be a significant increase in people who do so, only that they can do so locally to where they live instead of online or with an illegal bookie.

  14. Sky judge, eye in the sky – whatever you want to call it. Problem solved. (As long as Al Riveron is not involved.)

  15. There are infractions on every call and not everything can be reviewable. Football wasn’t meant to be slowed down and analyzed that way. This is what happens when too many of the fans and pundits who only have played the video game start to influence the game. It is a violent chaotic game. There is holding, PI and all sorts of things going on in every play. It is too subjective to say we will only get the obvious ones on instant replay. What is obvious to one isn’t to another.

    For those bashing the refs. They aren’t the problem. The NFL keeps changing the rules on them making the rule book impossible to call correctly. They are put in an impossible situation and the proof of this is that every game has these calls. Simplify the rule book and let them determine the holding and PIs that need to be called and leave replay for scoring and turnovers. Worked best this way. The constant knee jerk reactions is why the NFL is in this state.

