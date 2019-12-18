The Week 15 #PFTPM coaches of the week

Getty Images

Coaches don’t get much recognition throughout the season. They get some here.

More specifically, they get it in the #PFTPM podcast.

Every Tuesday (or thereabouts), MDS and I name a coach of the week each. For Week 15, the winners are Bucs coach Bruce Arians and Falcons coach Dan Quinn.

Arians, in his first year with the team, has sparked a four-game winning streak, prevailing with an offense that has been performing at a very high level. Even with no chance of getting to the playoffs, the Bucs are playing hard, laying the groundwork for a potentially great 2020.

Quinn, who could still be in his last year with the Falcons, took his team to Santa Clara and defeated one of the best teams in the league. His players are playing hard, and owner Arthur Blank now must think long and hard about whether it makes sense to make a change after the season.

So check out the video, for conversations about the coaches of the week and natural conversations that flow from the decisions.