Titans put Ryan Succop on IR, sign Greg Joseph

Getty Images

The Titans gave Ryan Succop time to recover, but he never returned to form.

The team announced Tuesday they were placing the veteran kicker on injured reserve.

Succop started the season on the same list, but was just 1-of-6 on field goals since returning from his knee injury.

The move is paired with their previously reported signing of kicker Greg Joseph off the Panthers practice squad. Joseph was with the Browns last year, hitting 17-of-20 field goals.

The Titans are 8-of-18 on field goals this year, and no team since the 1987 Vikings have gone through a season missing more than they made.

The Titans also signed linebacker Nigel Harris.