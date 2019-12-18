Tre’Davious White named AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

It’s been a good week for Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White.

The Bills clinched a playoff berth by beating the Steelers on Sunday night in Week 15, he was named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday and he was named the AFC’s defensive player of the week on Wednesday.

White had two of the four interceptions that the Bills defense had against Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges and added four tackles, including one tackle for loss, to the ledger during the 17-10 victory.

It’s the second time that White has been named the winner of a weekly award this season. The 2017 first-round pick has 58 tackles, six interceptions and two forced fumbles over the course of the year.