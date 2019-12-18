Trent Brown will end season on injured reserve

Getty Images

Trent Brown‘s first season with the Raiders will end with an injured reserve stint.

Brown has missed the last two games with a pectoral injury and Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced at a Wednesday press conference that he will not play again this season. The news comes a day after Brown was selected to the Pro Bowl and he will presumably be pulling out of that game due to the injury.

Brown started 11 games at right tackle overall this season. He’s signed for three more seasons and should be back at his spot in the starting lineup for the team’s first games in Las Vegas.

Gruden also said that he doesn’t think running back Josh Jacobs will play against the Chargers in Week 16 due to the shoulder injury that he’s been dealing with for several weeks. The hope is that the rookie would be able to play in the regular season finale against the Broncos.