Will Grier practices with starters for first time, “had fun”

Panthers interim coach Perry Fewell won’t come right out and say it, but the plan to start Will Grier at quarterback this week began with him taking all the reps with the starters in practice.

That’s something Grier hasn’t done at any point this season, until Wednesday, but Fewell was impressed with what he saw.

“He looked good,” Fewell said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. “He had command. He made good decisions and it looked like he had fun.”

The Panthers are going with Grier because why not, and so they can get a look at their third-round pick in two games with interim coaches and interim teammates. Fewell said coaches began considering the switch a few weeks ago, but targeted Sunday’s game against the Colts as a logical jumping-off point.

The Panthers stuck with Kyle Allen for most of the season, and when he won his first four starts in relief of the injured Cam Newton that was fine. In the eight games since then, Allen was picked off 15 times and sacked 35 times and the Panthers have lost six in a row.

But Grier had fun. So he’s got that going for him.