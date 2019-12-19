Adam Gotsis headed to IR after knee surgery

Getty Images

Broncos defensive lineman Adam Gotsis won’t take part in either of the team’s last two games.

Head coach Vic Fangio announced on Thursday that Gotsis had knee surgery on Wednesday and will be placed on injured reserve. Gotsis told multiple reporters that the surgery was on the ACL and meniscus in his left knee.

Gotsis played in nine games and recorded 16 tackles this season. The 2016 second-round pick has 109 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles in 57 career games with the franchise.

It remains to be seen if Gotsis will play in any other games for Denver. He’s set for unrestricted free agency this offseason.