Austin Ekeler expects “frenzy” around Chargers with contracts expiring

Posted by Josh Alper on December 19, 2019, 7:22 AM EST
Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers spoke last Sunday about the uncertainty he’s feeling as he plays out the final games of his contract and he’s not alone in that category.

Running back Melvin Gordon, right guard Michael Schofield and tight end Hunter Henry are three other offensive regulars set for free agency and the team has several players on the defensive side of the ball playing out their deals as well. Running back Austin Ekeler, who will be a restricted free agent, said that the same uncertainty Rivers is feeling extends to the rest of the team.

“I think upstairs they’re trying to keep that on the down low until the season’s over because it’s about to be a frenzy in our locker room, especially on the offensive side with all the contracts that are coming up,” Ekeler said, via the Los Angeles Times. “Everyone’s kind of looking around like, ‘Hey, what do you guys think is going to go on?’ None of us know. We don’t know what they’re going to do upstairs. We know what we want. But that’s a different story.”

Sunday marks the team’s final home game of the season and their final home game before moving into their new stadium, so change is guaranteed even if many of the impending free agents wind up back with the team in 2020.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Austin Ekeler expects “frenzy” around Chargers with contracts expiring

  3. A fairly decent team is going to get decimated and pick in the top 5 for a rebuild.

    Isn’t Spanos in the Snyder class? At least the Band Aid brothers try. While inept, they keep their Jet fan base with (failed) effort.

    Spanos 2019: Decent team, no home, no fan base.

    Spanos 2020: Lousy team, no home, no fan base.

    But he’ll still make money from the money printing machine that is the NFL.

    If he owned the Giants, I’d actually become a Jets fan which is beyond taboo in this part of the world. He’s that bad. No Jet’s fans, despite Ofer 50, have jumped ship and I commend them on that.

  4. Ekeler is the type of player a team that’s “close” would benefit the most from. LA not close enough and will end up wasting his prime. They should sell high while they can, upgrade the QB and move on. Hate to say it but he’d be a perfect fit in NE if Brady hangs around or KC but i know LA won’t trade him to KC, probably not NE either. Would like to see my iggles make a move for Gordon but is probably too expensive to share a backfield with a guy like miles sanders, who is going to have a MONSTER 2020 season but they need a bruiser and can’t rely on Jordan Howard after being hurt most the year. Either way, step 1 is to get rid of alshon & agholor, no idea how to get rid of alshon & his BS bloated contract (great one there howie)…at least mr drops aka agholor aka eagles are 9-5 minimally if he & JJAW could CATCH balls that hit their damn hands but after all, you are what your record says. Watch the last plays against Detroit & Atlanta if you don’t believe me. At least it’s set up for the most interesting game of 7-7 teams ever. Hate to say it but I’m sure SF & SEA (teams that could get the 5 seed) are hoping for the eagles, they have so many flaws the the cowboys just don’t. The cowboys are just a terribly run team, much more talent and those teams would prob rather a wild card game in Philly over the potential talent they’d have to deal with going to Dallas. Then again, facing Jason Garett led team ain’t scaring too many people.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!