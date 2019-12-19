Austin Ekeler expects “frenzy” around Chargers with contracts expiring

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers spoke last Sunday about the uncertainty he’s feeling as he plays out the final games of his contract and he’s not alone in that category.

Running back Melvin Gordon, right guard Michael Schofield and tight end Hunter Henry are three other offensive regulars set for free agency and the team has several players on the defensive side of the ball playing out their deals as well. Running back Austin Ekeler, who will be a restricted free agent, said that the same uncertainty Rivers is feeling extends to the rest of the team.

“I think upstairs they’re trying to keep that on the down low until the season’s over because it’s about to be a frenzy in our locker room, especially on the offensive side with all the contracts that are coming up,” Ekeler said, via the Los Angeles Times. “Everyone’s kind of looking around like, ‘Hey, what do you guys think is going to go on?’ None of us know. We don’t know what they’re going to do upstairs. We know what we want. But that’s a different story.”

Sunday marks the team’s final home game of the season and their final home game before moving into their new stadium, so change is guaranteed even if many of the impending free agents wind up back with the team in 2020.