Bills’ Dion Dawkins compares Josh Allen to Michael Jordan in the fourth quarter

Getty Images

When you think of an athlete who steps up in the biggest moments, you might think of Michael Jordan. Or Josh Allen.

At least, that’s what Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins thinks. Asked after the Bills beat the Steelers on Sunday what makes Allen so good in the fourth quarter, Dawkins said, “Because Josh Allen’s name starts with a J and end with an N.”

On Wednesday, Dawkins was asked to clarify that, and he said that “Josh Allen” and “Jordan” both start with ‘J’ and end with ‘N’ and Dawkins believes there’s something similar in both their names and their games.

“If you want to go down history lines, fourth quarter starts with J and ends with N, is who? Michael Jordan,” Dawkins said, via Syracuse.com. “He’s just a fourth quarter dude and gets it done. [His name] starts with J and it ends with N. He’s got all of it in one box. And it’s crazy how my mind puts it all together, but Josh Allen has that Jordan feature in him.”

So far in his athletic career, Allen has accomplished slightly less than Jordan, but it is good to know that Allen has the confidence of his teammates. Even if the way they express that confidence sounds a bit ridiculous.