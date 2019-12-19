Buccaneers rule out Chris Godwin for Saturday

Getty Images

The chances of wide receiver Chris Godwin playing against the Texans this Saturday never looked good and the door was shut completely on Thursday.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said at his press conference that Godwin will not play this weekend. Godwin injured his hamstring in last Sunday’s win over the Lions. Arians said defensive tackle Beau Allen (ankle) and tight end Tanner Hudson (concussion) will also miss the game.

Given the place in the schedule, a return for Godwin in Week 17 may be a long shot. That would mean Godwin’s breakout 2019 ends with 86 catches for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games. That makes good on Arians’s offseason hype for Godwin and will raise expectations for even more in 2020.

Mike Evans and Scotty Miller went on injured reserve this week, so the Bucs will roll with Breshad Perriman, Justin Watson, Ishmael Hyman, Cyril Grayson and Spencer Schnell at wideout this week.