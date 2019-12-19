Bucs promote TE from practice squad, adding to new faces

Getty Images

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston has tried a number of equipment options to help him with his injured right thumb.

What he could probably use even more is a box of nametags for his new teammates.

The Bucs announced another roster move Thursday, promoting tight end Codey McElroy from the practice squad.

McElory has been in camps with the Rams and Cowboys, and was also drafted by the Atlanta Braves and spent two years playing minor league baseball, then moved onto basketball at Oklahoma State.

He joins an already large cast of newcomers on offense, which were needed after injuries decimated their receiving corps.

Last week, they promoted rookie wide receiver Ishmael Hyman from the practice squad, and this week, they signed Cowboys practice squad receiver Cyril Grayson and promoted receiver Spencer Schnell from their own practice squad.

The Bucs have put receivers Mike Evans and Scotty Miller on IR recently, and aren’t expected to have Chris Godwin available this week. Tight end Tanner Hudson is in the concussion protocol.