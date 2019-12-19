Dak Prescott: I’ll be good to go Sunday

Getty Images

Dak Prescott has no doubt he will play against the Eagles on Sunday.

“I mean, I’m getting better,” Prescott said Thursday. “It’s as simple as that. The mobility, the function of it, it’s all improving. That’s the key. That’s the goal. I’ll be good to go Sunday.”

The Cowboys listed Prescott as limited again Thursday. He did not throw in practice, but he is hopeful he can do something Friday and certainly by Saturday.

Prescott has swelling in his AC joint, which he said he played through in college. It is a “nagging” pain but not debilitating.

“It’s just annoying,” Prescott said. “It’s nagging. Definitely dealt with a lot more pain. So it’s just nagging.”

Prescott injured his shoulder on a 7-yard run on the Cowboys’ second series on a tackle by Rams linebacker Clay Matthews. Prescott never missed a play.

He had never had anything other than a full practice in his NFL career until being limited Wednesday, and he has started every game in his career.

“Yeah, it’s frustrating,” Prescott said. “I’m a guy that likes to be in the action. I don’t like to sit back, don’t like to take any reps off. But it’s good mentally. It’s always fun just challenging yourself, and right now it’s just a mental challenge. Same preparation in the game plan if not doubling down since I don’t get those physical reps. I’ll be ready to go.”