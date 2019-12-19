Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, Sean Lee limited in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Dak Prescott remained limited in Thursday’s practice. The Cowboys quarterback said he hoped to throw Friday or by Saturday at the latest.

“I’ve done some movement on it,” Prescott said. “I may give it a shot tomorrow. I’m sure Saturday I’ll get some in for sure and Sunday, I’ll have a full workout before the game.”

Defensive lineman Michael Bennett (foot/illness), linebacker Sean Lee and left tackle Tyron Smith (eye) returned to limited participation after missing Wednesday’s work.

The Cowboys added receiver Devin Smith to the report with a knee injury. Smith was limited.

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis was a full participant Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

The Cowboys’ report was otherwise unchanged. Cornerback C.J. Goodwin (thumb), linebacker Joe Thomas (knee) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) remained out. Right tackle La'el Collins (knee), punter Chris Jones (abdomen) and right guard Zack Martin (ankle) remained limited.