Dak Prescott’s health hovers over Sunday’s Cowboys-Eagles showdown

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has never missed a game in his NFL career. There’s no reason to think he’ll miss his first NFL game on Sunday at Philadelphia. But there’s reason to be concerned about his overall effectiveness, given the shoulder injury suffered last week against the Rams.

Via Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Prescott’s preparation for Sunday likely will not include significant practice snaps. Prescott is expected to be a limited participant on Thursday and Friday.

Either way, owner Jerry Jones isn’t concerned. Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Thursday that he’s “not worried about” Prescott’s injury.

“I’m totally convinced that he’ll be in top form, and we’ve got to have him in top form, and he will be in top form,” Jones said. “I think we’re in good shape.”

They’d be in better shape if Prescott weren’t injured. He is, and it remains to be seen whether and to what extent that affects him on Sunday in a de facto NFC East championship game.