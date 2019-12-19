Dalvin Cook: “If I’m ready to go, I’m ready to go”

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook reportedly won’t play on Monday night with a shoulder injury suffered Sunday against the Chargers. Cook isn’t ready to confirm that.

“I’m going to go through my normal preparation,” Cook told reporters on Thursday, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “If I’m ready to go, I’m ready to go.”

Coach Mike Zimmer suggested earlier this week that it’s an issue of pain tolerance. Cook didn’t embrace the not-so-subtle notion that it all comes down to toughness.

“It’s just about getting healthy,” Cook said. “Pain and all that comes with the game. You can bare so much. You can do so much. But it’s all about being healthy and I think that’s when I’m at my best for the team.”

Rookie Alexander Mattison has performed capably as Cook’s backup this year, but Mattison missed Week 15 with an ankle injury. Coach Mike Zimmer told reporters on Thursday that Mattison is “doing better” and has a “good chance” to play.

The next options are Ameer Abdullah and Mike Boone, with Tony Brooks-James on the practice squad.