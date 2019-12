Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins is back to work.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans wide receiver was back to practice Thursday, after missing yesterday’s session with an illness.

That’s good news for them heading into Saturday’s game with the Buccaneers, as they can clinch the AFC South title with a win.

The Texans were still without linebackers Benardrick McKinney (concussion) and Jacob Martin (knee).