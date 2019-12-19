Derrick Henry sits out Thursday’s practice a day after being limited

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry had a limited practice Wednesday, his first practice in a while.

“Yeah, kind of felt like a stranger,” Henry told reporters Thursday. “It felt good to get out there yesterday.”

But that was before practice Thursday, and Henry did not practice Thursday.

His hamstring has kept him on the injury report and mostly out of practice. He missed all of last week’s work before rushing for 86 yards on 21 carries against the Texans.

“Just making sure I’m doing the right things to get back to 100 percent,” Henry said. “Just listening to the trainers, to the coaches, and when I’m able to get back out there, just go back out there and do what I need to do.”

The Titans added backup running back Dion Lewis to the report with an ankle injury. Lewis was limited Thursday.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson (foot) sat out Thursday’s work after being limited a day earlier.

Receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) remained out of practice, and receiver Corey Davis (ankle) was limited again.