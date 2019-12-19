Doug Marrone hasn’t heard anything about his future

Getty Images

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone held a press conference on Thursday morning and the main topic of conversation was the firing of executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin on Wednesday night.

Marrone said Coughlin stopped by his office to let him know that Jaguars owner Shad Khan decided to let him go and called working with Coughlin “an experience I’ll always look back and feel grateful for.” Marrone also said that the Jaguars’ poor record over the last two seasons wasn’t the fault of any one person.

That leads to questions about whether Marrone and/or General Manager David Caldwell will be moving on as well. Marrone said Thursday that he has not hear anything from Khan “nor should I expect it.”

Marrone said his focus is on winning the next two games rather than what will happen come the end of the season, but admitted that it is obvious that the team has not been successful enough since going to the AFC title game after the 2017 season.

“I am where I am today because I’ve always kept fighting and stayed focused,” Marrone said.

It won’t be long before we find out whether Marrone will keep fighting in Jacksonville in 2020.