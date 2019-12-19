Dwayne Haskins gets ill thinking about first game

Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins‘ first game wasn’t easy on the eyes.

It was harder on his stomach.

The Washington rookie quarterback said it’s hard for him to review the tape of his first game, a 24-3 loss to the Giants in September in which he was thrown in just before halftime, and didn’t appear ready to be there.

“I throw up watching that film,” he said, via Les Carpenter of the Washington Post. “I don’t want to talk about it. It’s done with.”

Haskins threw three interceptions among his 17 pass attempts that day, so it hasn’t been hard for him to improve on that one. But he’s played better of late, avoiding the cliffs he was stepping off that day, and learning from those mistakes.

“It isn’t that I don’t like the tape. It’s just I’m a whole different player than I was back then,” he said. “I feel watching that tape is not me and it wasn’t me out there. You want to look at it and be like, ‘That’s what I messed up on,’ and move on from it. I don’t mind watching it. I just prefer to watch something else.”

Haskins’ most recent game was quite good, with a 121.3 passer rating against the Eagles as evidence of his growth.

“Probably [my] best game statistically,” Haskins said. “But [also] probably the best game as far as putting everything on tape, I would say. I mean, we were doing that all week in practice and just trying to translate it to the game, and I felt like that game was the game that we capitalized [upon] the most.”

If nothing else, it will allow him to keep his breakfast down.