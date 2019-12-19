Jaguars turn clocks back to real time after firing Tom Coughlin

Getty Images

The Jaguars turned the clocks in the team facility back to normal time Thursday, a day after firing Tom Coughlin. Or up to normal time as it were.

“I thought I was late for meetings,” cornerback A.J. Bouye said, via John Oehser of the team website. “I look up and I had an extra five minutes, so I was good. That’s the only thing that’s really changed. The approach of the players and coaches are all still the same.”

On time for Coughlin famously was five minutes before the actual time. If players weren’t five minutes early, they were late.

Thus, the clocks in the Jaguars’ locker room were set ahead five minutes since Jacksonville hired Coughlin as executive vice president of football operations. On Thursday, the clocks were moved to the actual time.

“I noticed the clocks. It threw me off the when I first got here [this morning],″ defensive tackle Abry Jones said, via John Reid of the Jacksonville Times-Union. “I was late, but that’s probably the strongest adjustment we’re going probably have to get to is resetting to five minutes back.″