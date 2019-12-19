Jameis Winston listed as questionable after full practice

Getty Images

It appears Jameis Winston is on track to play Saturday against the Texans.

He had a full practice Thursday after being limited in the first two practices of the week.

But the Buccaneers still list their quarterback as questionable with right thumb and knee injuries.

Center Ryan Jensen (elbow), offensive tackle Donovan Smith (ankle/knee) and cornerback Carlton Davis (ankle) also earned questionable designations.

Davis and Smith were limited participants Thursday, while Jensen had a full practice.

It was Davis’ first appearance on the report this week.

The Bucs ruled out nose tackle Beau Allen (ankle), receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring) and tight end Tanner Hudson (concussion).