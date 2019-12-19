Joe Mixon pops up on injury report with calf injury

Getty Images

Bengals running back Joe Mixon isn’t on the team’s injury report often. He wasn’t on it Wednesday. He is on it Thursday.

The Bengals added Mixon to the report with a calf injury, listing him as limited.

It is unclear when he injured his calf.

Mixon is 12th in the NFL with 925 rushing yards. He had his first 1,000-yard season last year, running for 1,168 yards.

Giovani Bernard is the backup running back.

Receiver A.J. Green (ankle), offensive guard John Miller (concussion) and cornerback Darius Phillips (illness) did not practice Thursday.