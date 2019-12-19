JuJu Smith-Schuster up to full practice Thursday

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster went from full practice participation last Wednesday to limited participation on Thursday and not playing against the Bills in last Sunday night’s loss.

Things are moving in a better direction for the wideout this week. Smith-Schuster was listed as limited on Wednesday due to the knee injury that’s kept him out of the last four games, but he moved up to a full practice on Thursday.

As noted, Smith-Schuster’s return to a full workload last week was followed by a quick turn in the other direction. That makes it no sure thing that he’ll play against the Jets on Sunday, but at least things are moving the right way this time around.

Tight end Vance McDonald was also a full participant as he makes his way back from a concussion, but cornerback Joe Haden was added to the injury report. He didn’t practice due to a foot injury, so his status will be something to watch when the team practices on Friday.