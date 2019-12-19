Le’Veon Bell expects a lot of Steelers fans at MetLife Sunday

Getty Images

The Jets are playing a home game on Sunday, but it might not feel like it.

When you combine a 5-9 home team with a visiting Steelers team that’s playing for a postseason berth and generally brings a lot of fans with them to road games, it’s a recipe for a crowd that will be tilted toward the visiting side. Running back Le'Veon Bell saw it happen when he was with the Steelers and he said Thursday he saw it happen at MetLife when the Raiders visited the Jets earlier this season.

Bell said the stadium is “going to be packed with Steeler fans” and shared his thoughts on the kind of reception he expects in his first game against his former team.

“It’ll probably be 50-50,” Bell said, via ESPN.com. “I think half will be happy to see me and still love me, and half that hates me, despises me. It is what it is. I’m going to show love, regardless. Anybody who’s wearing my jersey, I’ll go sign it. It’s going to be fun.”

Bell downplayed any other extra emotional reaction to facing the Steelers. He said “last year was last year and two years ago was two years ago” and declared himself happy to be a member of the Jets.