Mike Priefer hopes for a chance to become a head coach

Getty Images

Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer has received only one head coaching interview. That came in 2013 with the Bears when Phil Emery was the General Manager.

The Bears hired Marc Trestman.

“The interview was great because I knew I wasn’t going to get it,’’ Priefer said Thursday, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I wasn’t nervous at all. I looked good. My wife dressed me, and I looked the part. I even wore a red tie, a power tie. Phil is a great guy. I thought I knocked the interview out of the park. I was relaxed and confident, and if it happens, it happens. I am only 53 and I am still a young buck, but I know I have a lot of gray [hair] – a lot of wisdom.”

Priefer wants a shot as a head coach, and, now in his 18th NFL season, believes he’s ready for a shot.

“I aspire to be a head coach,’’ Priefer said. “I’d love to be a head coach. The way it was phrased when you guys spoke to me back when I was first introduced is I want to be the best special teams coordinator Cleveland has ever had. That’s my goal. Now, would I like to be a head coach? Absolutely. Who wouldn’t? I would love to be up in front of the team and be the leader of that team, but right now, my job is to be the best special teams coordinator that I can be for this football team and for this franchise.’’

Priefer flew helicopters as a Naval officer for five years after graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy before doing what he’s doing now. So, it’s a good bet Priefer has the leadership skills necessary to be a head coach.