Mike Zimmer: Monday night’s not all about Kirk Cousins

Getty Images

The Vikings play against the Packers on Monday night and that means there will be plenty of references to quarterback Kirk Cousins‘s record on Monday Night Football.

Washington and Minnesota have gone 0-8 in games started by Cousins on Monday nights, including a 37-30 loss to the Seahawks in Week 13. One of the references to that record came during Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s Thursday press conference and Zimmer pointed out that, win or lose, Cousins isn’t the only player on the field for the Vikings in any of their games.

“Kirk has done a great job for us this year, he’s been outstanding and has played great all year long,” Zimmer said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “If we get beat Monday night, it’s not going to be because of Kirk Cousins. It’s going to be because we didn’t win as a team. . . . Hopefully he has a great game and hopefully we win, but it’s not all on him. There are 21 other players and they have to go execute as much as he does. Unfortunately him and I get all the blame.”

A win on Monday would do more than chip away at the narrative surrounding Cousins’s play on Monday nights. It would also clinch a playoff spot, keep the Vikings alive in the race for a division title heading into the final week of the regular season and give the team a win over a hated rival.

All in all, it adds up to a good time for Cousins to finally check off this box.