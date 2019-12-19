No injury designation for Richard Sherman

Getty Images

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman declared himself ready to return to action after sitting out one game with a hamstring injury and the team did the same on Wednesday afternoon.

The 49ers released their final injury report before Saturday’s game against the Rams and Sherman did not receive an injury designation. The same is true for K'Waun Williams, who missed last week with a concussion and joined Sherman as a full participant in practice this week.

Defensive end Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) and defensive tackle Jullian Taylor (elbow) have been ruled out after missing practice all week. Right guard Mike Person (neck) was limited in practice and is listed as questionable for Saturday.

The 49ers can move back into first place in the NFC West with a win and a Seahawks loss to the Cardinals on Sunday, but the division title will remain up for grabs in their Week 17 game under any circumstances.