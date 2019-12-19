Panthers officially name Will Grier this week’s starting QB

Getty Images

There wasn’t much suspense about the Panthers’ decision about this week’s starting quarterback and the team eliminated any intrigue that might have lingered on Thursday.

A report early in the week indicated that rookie Will Grier would get his first NFL start against the Colts on Sunday and he got the first-team work in Wednesday’s practice. On Thursday, Panthers interim head coach Perry Fewell made it official.

“Will has demonstrated to us that he’s ready to start this football game on Sunday, so he will be our starter,” Fewell said.

Kyle Allen made the last 12 starts for the Panthers and Carolina won five of his first six games. They’ve lost the last six, which is why they have an interim head coach and why they’re taking a look at this year’s third-round pick.

Grier’s last playing time came in the preseason. He was 34-of-61 for 385 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in four appearances.