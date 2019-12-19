Report: Dalvin Cook unlikely to play Monday

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 19, 2019, 7:52 AM EST
Getty Images

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was optimistic earlier this week, saying he thought running back Dalvin Cook would be able to play through his shoulder injury.

As Monday’s game with the Packers gets closer, that no longer appears to be the case.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Cook is unlikely to play Monday.

Cook left last week’s win over the Chargers in the third quarter. With backup Alexander Mattison still dealing with an ankle injury, the Vikings would be down to Ameer Abdullah, Mike Boone and fullback C.J. Ham.

Being without their bell-cow back will make clinching their playoff berth that much harder, but they still have a very good chance. They can secure a postseason bid with a win over the Packers or a Rams loss.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Report: Dalvin Cook unlikely to play Monday

  1. The Vikings won’t say he is officially out because Zimmy thinks he is gaining a advantage by not notifying the Packers of Cook’s status.

    Funny stuff.😌

    #TitleTown

    #GoPackGo!🏈

  2. It seems very, very unlikely that the Vikings miss the playoffs. Given that, Cook is crucial to their success once they’re in. Be smart, let him heal.

  7. Just like every other single Vikings team. One of their key players gets injured in the final minutes of a meaningless win they already had in hand heading into the playoffs. Usually the guy plays, like John Randle in the 98 NFCCG, and because he’s injured he’s more of a hindrance than help. Think Favre before the INT to Porter, he should have scrambled for an easy 10 yards but his ankle was nearly snapped off.

    Anyway. They get injured. Play when they shouldn’t or don’t play at all & another promising season right down the toilet because of their losers mentality. If something goes wrong, they don’t strive to overcome the adversity. They say here we go again & bad things just keep snowballing.

    Cooks shoulder/collarbone is obviously broken. For a RB they can play like that. Emmit Smith had several close to career best games with a separated shoulder but he thrived in adversity. We already know Cook. He hurts his knee. Drops the ball. He hurts his shoulder. Drops the ball. Twice vs Seattle. His injury takes precedence over the team. Your leg was already hurt. You were already being tackled. Just hold onto the ball!

    He sat out the 2nd half of that game. Zero heart. Like LT on the sidelines sulking when Rivers played the whole game with a torn ACL.

    Anyway just another Vikings team that gets an injury going into the playoffs to the last possible person they could’ve afforded to be injured.

    They make me sick sometimes. Must be cursed from putting the stadiums on Indian burial grounds.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!