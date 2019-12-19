Richard Sherman says he’s ready to return

Getty Images

Richard Sherman made it through a pair of practices already this week, which makes his status for the weekend less suspenseful.

The veteran cornerback said there was no question he’d return to the field Saturday against the Rams, after missing the previous week with a hamstring strain.

“Yeah, I’ll be out there on Saturday,” Sherman said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “There’s no question. There’s nothing I need to show them. I have gone through practice. Today, we had a full speed practice with no tweaks, nothing to be concerned about on my end, so we feel comfortable about that, they feel comfortable about it.”

Sherman was a full participant in practice each of the last two days.

The 49ers are also expected to get nickel corner K’Waun Williams back this week as well, after they were without three of their top five defensive backs in last week’s loss to the Falcons.