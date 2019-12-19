Saquon Barkley knows he wasn’t worthy of the Pro Bowl this year

Getty Images

As a rookie last year, Giants running back Saquon Barkley made the Pro Bowl. This year, he didn’t make it. And he accepts that.

Barkley said today that he didn’t have a Pro Bowl-worthy season and wouldn’t have expected to make it.

“The Pro Bowl is dope. I went there last year. It’s an awesome experience. But it’s not the end all be all. I don’t think I was even anywhere close to deserving to be in the Pro Bowl. Congrats to all the running backs who made it,” Barkley said, via Tom Rock of Newsday.

Barkley said he’s not motivated to make the Pro Bowl next year, but he is motivated to make the playoffs next year.

“Does it motivate me? No. What motivates me is that we’re going home in two weeks. That’s the only motivation I have, that we’re not on a playoff run or with a chance to go to the playoffs. That’s going to be my motivation all this offseason,” Barkley said.

Through two career seasons, Barkley hasn’t been to the playoffs. That’s where he hopes to be next year, whether he’s a Pro Bowler or not.