Shaq Barrett: I like the way Bruce Arians thinks

Getty Images

Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett tied the team’s single-season record for sacks when he dropped Lions quarterback David Blough in last Sunday’s win, which makes the team’s move to sign him to a one-year deal this offseason a clear win.

It also explains why Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Barrett isn’t going anywhere in 2020. On Wednesday, Barrett said he likes “the way he thinks and I think the same” when it comes to his plans for the future.

The Bucs have a lot of impending free agents, including Jameis Winston, Jason Pierre-Paul, Carl Nassib and Ndamukong Suh, and Barrett acknowledged that there’s a lot of work to be done and decisions to be made in the near future.

“It’ll be tough, but everybody, the front office people have got to know what they got and don’t want to lose them,” Barrett said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “We’ve got to know we don’t have to chase the largest amount of money if we want to work with this group we’ve got together. If you do want to chase the money, then chase the money. It’s just about, I like winning, and I don’t like messing up a good thing for no reason. So if it’s a good thing going let’s keep it going.”

Barrett said there haven’t been any contract talks with the team yet, so it seems likely he will have the next two weeks to concentrate on setting a new franchise record for sacks before his contract takes center stage.