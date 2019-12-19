Stephon Gilmore: No question I’m defensive player of the year

Getty Images

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was named a Pro Bowl starter this week and there figure to be more accolades heading his way.

Gilmore is a good bet to be named a first-team All-Pro for the second straight season and he’s a top contender for the defensive player of the year award. If you ask Gilmore, he’s more than just a contender for a prize that no defensive back has won since Troy Polamalu in 2010.

“My play speaks for itself. If you really watch the tape each and every game, there’s no question,” Gilmore said on 98.5 The Sports Hub when asked if he’s the defensive player of the year.

Gilmore has a strong case. He is tied for the league lead in interceptions with six and he’s returned two of them for touchdowns. Per NextGenStats, that’s two more touchdowns than he’s allowed on 84 passes thrown his way so far this season.

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White is the only other player to be targeted 80+ times without allowing a score. He’s also tied with Gilmore in interceptions and joined Gilmore as the top AFC cornerbacks on the Pro Bowl roster.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald could also draw support when it comes time for the votes to be counted, but it wouldn’t be a big surprise if Gilmore’s right about who winds up on top.