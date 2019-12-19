Texans add Carlos Hyde to report as questionable with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Texans added receiver DeAndre Hopkins to their injury report Thursday with an illness. But Hopkins was a full participant and does not have a designation.

It’s the same for tight end Darren Fells, who was added to the report with a hand injury but had a full practice and no designation.

Running back Carlos Hyde has a designation, though, after being added Thursday.

Hyde popped up on the report with an ankle injury and is questionable.

In the past two games, Hyde has 40 carries for 177 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans ruled out outside linebacker Jacob Martin (knee) and inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney (concussion) for Saturday’s game against the Buccaneers.

They list safety Jahleel Addae (Achilles), receiver Will Fuller (hamstring), running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring) and outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett (Achilles/shoulder) as questionable.