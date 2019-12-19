Vikings have a path, narrow as it may be, to the No. 1 seed

December 19, 2019
The Vikings will secure the No. 6 seed, at worst, if the Rams lose to the 49ers on Saturday night. A Rams win over the 49ers, however, would be the first step in a convoluted and complicated chain of the events that could end with the 10-4 Vikings swiping the No. 1 seed from the currently 11-3 49ers, Seahawks, Saints, and Packers.

Thanks to our research specialists at NBC Sports, the road to Miami would go through Minneapolis if the Vikings beat the Packers and the Bears, if the Packers lose to the Lions in Week 17 (which would give Minnesota the division title), if Saints lose to the Panthers in Week 17 (which would give the Vikings the No. 2 seed), if the 49ers lose to the Rams on Saturday, if the Seahawks lose to the Cardinals on Sunday, and if the Seahawks and 49ers tie in Week 17.

That’s almost surely not going to happen; even if the Seahawks and 49ers tie (which they nearly did earlier this year), the Packers losing to the Lions, the Saints losing to the Panthers, and the Seahawks losing to the Cardinals seem far-fetched at best.

There’s another potential path that doesn’t require a Week 17 tie in the 49ers-Seahawks rematch. It’s hinges on the strength of victory tiebreaker, which would potentially apply to a three-way tie at 12-4 among the Vikings, Seahawks, and Saints or the Vikings, 49ers, and Saints. This requires the Packers to lose out, the Saints to lose to the Panthers in Week 17, and the 49ers or Seahawks to lose this weekend and the loser this weekend to win the 49ers-Seahawks rematch next Sunday.

And, yes, the Vikings would be in far better shape to get the No. 1, 2, or 3 seed if they’d won instead of lost at Green Bay (should have won), at Kansas City (should have won), or at Seattle (could have won). This year, perhaps more than ever, one untimely loss has real consequences when it comes to seeding, and as to the Vikings the price for their 4-4 record away from home likely will be having to go 3-0 on the road in January to end a 43-year Super Bowl drought.

17 responses to "Vikings have a path, narrow as it may be, to the No. 1 seed

  3. That’s a lot of different games that have to go a certain way, but the most likely event is that the Vikings beat the Packers on Monday.

  5. People are overlooking that the most likely seed for the Vikings is #5, allowing them to play the terrible NFC East winner that they already beat once.

    I would also love to get the #6 seed if the Packers get the #3 seed. That would be a fun game.

  6. I’m a vikings fan, but man give me a break!!! Theres a better chance of my my ex saying she wants me again than the vikes getting the 1 seed….would love to beat the packers though!

  7. I’m a Vikings fan, but let’s be real: they aren’t going to be the #1 seed, they could (but probably won’t) win the division, and they aren’t going to win the Super Bowl. As much as I hope they do and want them to, that’s not in the cards this year.

  8. I think I would rather have the #5 seed so we can play whoever gets the NFC East lol. Vikes would have to win out and Seahawks lose out. Then again I wouldn’t mind us playing the Packers again in the first round.

  9. The Vikings won week 2. Refs taking away touchdowns for ghost calls won’t happen again in our own stadium. Green Bay can’t beat the Vikings without the refs help.

  10. Spoken like a true homer. Not sure why the Vikings “should have won” at GB or KC. They were down by 14 in the first quarter at GB and never came close to leading in the game and while they kept it close in KC, it’s not like they missed a last second fg or something to lose by 3…they just didn’t get the job done.

    Realistically the Packers “should have won” at Philly (using your rationale) and be in the #1 spot right now.

  11. The #1 seed is a dream, but Lions over Packers and Panthers over Saints in Week 17 for the #2 seed seems sort of possible. Lions would have beat the Packers earlier this year if not for 2 phantom hands to the face penalties and the Panthers took the Saints to the wire a few weeks ago before losing on a FG as time expired.

  12. Then again I wouldn’t mind us playing the Packers again in the first round.
    —–
    I’d think seeing a team they’ve already beaten like Dallas or Philly would be preferable. Why would you want to play one of the 4 teams that’s already proved they can beat you?

  15. 6-3 at the Packers would be nice. Now that the NFL got Rodgers into the playoffs one last time their job is done. I could be wrong but I don’t see the packers having their refs in the playoffs.

  16. Something feels off about the NFC East team. Not sure Id want the pressure of playing them knowing what a failure it would be to lose. Could lose and have normal Viking level of heartbreak vs any other team.

  17. Well, if you saw the Vikings game against GB they were poised to take the lead when Cousins threw an interception. Take the lead after coming back from 21 points down, so yeah they should have won that game. Against KC they had the lead until the final seconds, so yeah they should have won that game too. I do agree that GB faced some bad calls against Philly but GB got favored calls against MN, Dall & Detroit, so they have a valid complaint about one game but there are valid complaints in 3 games that they received favored questionable calls, so much so that the league apologized, at least for the Detroit game. So give GB a plus 1 for the Philly game & take away 3 for the officiating assistance they received, GB is 9 – 5. Add to it how Cousins has outplayed Rodgers this year but Rodgers is on the Pro Bowl & KC is not, ridiculous. I hope KC is mad as HE%$! & stays mad through to a SB win. Skol Vikings!

